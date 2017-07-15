New Transfer Talk header

Report: Hull City left-back Andy Robertson on verge of Liverpool move

Liverpool are close to agreeing a £8m deal for Hull City left-back Andy Robertson, according to reports.
Hull City left-back Andy Robertson has agreed terms with Liverpool, according to reports.

The 23-year-old played in 33 Premier League matches last year for the Tigers, but could not prevent their relegation to the Championship.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been on the lookout for a full-back to provide competition with James Milner, who filled in there for the majority of last season.

According to the Daily Mail, Robertson is on the verge of an £8m move from Anfield which will in turn pave the way for Alberto Moreno to leave the club.

Robertson has been at the KCOM Stadium since 2014 after joining from Dundee United for around £3m.

