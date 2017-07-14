Lazio reportedly decide to join the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Lazio.

Manager Jurgen Klopp considers Can to be one of his most important players, but the German international is yet to sign a new deal and with just 12 months remaining on his existing contract, he has inevitably attracted interest from elsewhere.

Juventus are known to be admirers of the 23-year-old but according to reports in Italy, Lazio have moved to signal their interest in the central midfielder.

Lazio are unable to offer CChampions League football, but they would provide Can with another platform to establish himself as a key part of a team who are looking to close the gap on the likes of Juve and Roma.

Can has scored eight times in 129 appearances in all competitions since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.