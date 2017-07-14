New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Lazio join race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?

Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Lazio reportedly decide to join the race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who has just 12 months remaining on his contract.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, July 14, 2017 at 16:40 UK

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Lazio.

Manager Jurgen Klopp considers Can to be one of his most important players, but the German international is yet to sign a new deal and with just 12 months remaining on his existing contract, he has inevitably attracted interest from elsewhere.

Juventus are known to be admirers of the 23-year-old but according to reports in Italy, Lazio have moved to signal their interest in the central midfielder.

Lazio are unable to offer CChampions League football, but they would provide Can with another platform to establish himself as a key part of a team who are looking to close the gap on the likes of Juve and Roma.

Can has scored eight times in 129 appearances in all competitions since signing from Bayer Leverkusen in 2013.

Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Read Next:
Juventus maintain pursuit of Emre Can?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Emre Can, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Lazio join race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
 Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Report: Lazio agree £5m Lucas Leiva deal
 Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur in the Europa League on March 10, 2016
Chelsea, Liverpool remain keen on Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?
Liverpool submit £57m offer for Keita?Klopp to offer Solanke first-team chanceKlopp "not nervous" about lack of businessLeipzig 'warn Liverpool Keita not for sale'Result: Liverpool cruise to victory over Tranmere
Di Francesco hits out at ex-Roma man SalahLive Commentary: Tranmere Rovers 0-4 Liverpool - as it happenedSadio Mane "close" to Liverpool returnLucas Leiva in talks with Lazio?Coutinho "confident" of further improvement
> Liverpool Homepage
More Lazio News
Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Lazio join race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
 Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Report: Lazio agree £5m Lucas Leiva deal
 Lucas Leiva of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on October 4, 2015 in Liverpool, England.
Lucas Leiva in talks with Lazio?
Chelsea 'turn attention to Keita'Redknapp: 'Morrison lucky to get chance'Morrison begins training with BirminghamLazio 'considering Ignacio Camacho move'Report: Milan beat Lazio to Borini signing
Lazio preparing offer for Fabio Borini?Keita Balde turns down Everton switch?Lazio 'planning £9m Marten de Roon bid'Arsenal join race for Hakan Calhanoglu?Anderson: 'I still dream of United move'
> Lazio Homepage
More Juventus News
Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Lazio join race to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?
 Mario Lemina of Juventus in action against AS Roma on May 14, 2017
Everton, West Ham United show interest in Juventus midfielder Mario Lemina?
 Federico Bernardeschi with his teammates of ACF Fiorentina celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the preseason friendly match between ACF Fiorentina and FC Barcelona at Artemio Franchi on August 2, 2015
Federico Bernardeschi: "Who wouldn't like to play for Juventus?"
PSG complete Dani Alves signingSzczesny 'closing in on £13m Juve move'Juventus confirm Douglas Costa arrivalDouglas Costa confirms Juventus moveDani Alves 'snubs Man City for PSG'
Rodriguez 'wants future resolved soon'Juventus maintain pursuit of Emre Can?Szczesny left out of pre-season tour squadJames Rodriguez 'offered to Liverpool'Juventus 'close to agreeing Costa fee'
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 