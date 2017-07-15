New Transfer Talk header

Hull City linked with loan move for Liverpool's Ryan Kent

A general view of the Stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and West Ham United at KC Stadium on September 28, 2013
Hull City are reportedly hoping to take Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent out on a season-long loan.
Last Updated: Saturday, July 15, 2017 at 14:12 UK

Hull City are said to be keen to sign Liverpool youngster Ryan Kent on a season-long loan.

The deal will not be dependent on the proposed transfer of Tigers left-back Andy Robertson to the Reds, according to the Liverpool Echo, which is in motion.

However, Hull are said to be hoping that it will pave the way for them to secure a temporary deal for the England youth international, who has also been linked with Birmingham City.

Kent spent last season on loan in the Championship with Barnsley and was named as the club's young player of the season at the end of the campaign.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp appears to be assessing Kent during pre-season, giving him game time during the friendly win over Tranmere Rovers, but the Reds head coach is yet to confirm whether he is willing to send the player out on loan again.

Andy Robertson of Hull City scores an own goal during the Championship play-off semi-final second leg against Derby County at KC Stadium on May 17, 2016
