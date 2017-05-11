Long-serving Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is said to be on the radar of newly-promoted Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been at Anfield since July 2007 and has gone on to make 344 Reds appearances in all competitions.

However, the Brazilian's contract is up at the end of the season and, with just 12 Premier League starts in 2016-17, may decide to seek first-team football elsewhere.

According to The Mirror, Chris Hughton wants to bring in top-flight ready players ahead of Brighton's first Premier League campaign next season, and deems Lucas to be a perfect candidate.

Lucas, who has won one League Cup with Liverpool, was voted the club's player of the year in 2011.