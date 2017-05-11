New Transfer Talk header

Report: Brighton & Hove Albion keen on Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Long-serving Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva is said to be on the radar of newly-promoted Premier League outfit Brighton & Hove Albion.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 20:41 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion have expressed an interest in signing Liverpool stalwart Lucas Leiva, according to reports.

The 30-year-old midfielder has been at Anfield since July 2007 and has gone on to make 344 Reds appearances in all competitions.

However, the Brazilian's contract is up at the end of the season and, with just 12 Premier League starts in 2016-17, may decide to seek first-team football elsewhere.

According to The Mirror, Chris Hughton wants to bring in top-flight ready players ahead of Brighton's first Premier League campaign next season, and deems Lucas to be a perfect candidate.

Lucas, who has won one League Cup with Liverpool, was voted the club's player of the year in 2011.

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Brighton turn attention to Valencia keeper?
