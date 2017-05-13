Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum vows that the Reds will learn from their "mistakes" and come back stronger next season.

The Reds have impressed against teams in the upper echelons of the Premier League this season but have dropped points against those in the bottom half of the table, costing them the chance to challenge Tottenham Hotspur and champions Chelsea for the title.

Jurgen Klopp's side are still not assured of a place in the top four but can make certain of their participation in next season's Champions League if they win their final two games of the season.

"We are going to learn from the mistakes we made this season and we are going to take it to next season," Wijnaldum told Sky Sports News. "You can learn a lot in a season. It's not going to happen to us again.

"Every opponent in the Premier League is a warning. You saw with us. We played against Crystal Palace and we lost.

"It doesn't matter who you play - you can win against anyone, you can lose against anyone. That is why I say I'm not really busy with winning a game, but more busy with a good performance.

"If you are busy with a good performance, something you can control, then the chance to win the game is much bigger. That is the way I'm thinking."

Liverpool travel to West Ham United tomorrow afternoon before ending the season at Anfield against relegated Middlesbrough next weekend.