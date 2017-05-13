General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum: 'We will be stronger next season'

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum vows that the Reds will learn from their "mistakes" and come back stronger next season.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 13:55 UK

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has vowed that his side will learn from their "mistakes" and come back stronger next season.

The Reds have impressed against teams in the upper echelons of the Premier League this season but have dropped points against those in the bottom half of the table, costing them the chance to challenge Tottenham Hotspur and champions Chelsea for the title.

Jurgen Klopp's side are still not assured of a place in the top four but can make certain of their participation in next season's Champions League if they win their final two games of the season.

"We are going to learn from the mistakes we made this season and we are going to take it to next season," Wijnaldum told Sky Sports News. "You can learn a lot in a season. It's not going to happen to us again.

"Every opponent in the Premier League is a warning. You saw with us. We played against Crystal Palace and we lost.

"It doesn't matter who you play - you can win against anyone, you can lose against anyone. That is why I say I'm not really busy with winning a game, but more busy with a good performance.

"If you are busy with a good performance, something you can control, then the chance to win the game is much bigger. That is the way I'm thinking."

Liverpool travel to West Ham United tomorrow afternoon before ending the season at Anfield against relegated Middlesbrough next weekend.

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Read Next:
Lucas: 'Liverpool face two finals'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Georginio Wijnaldum, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Georginio Wijnaldum: 'We will be stronger next season'
 Luan in action for Brazil at the Olympics in August 2016
Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'
 Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Dejan Lovren: 'Liverpool on final sprint to finish line'
Lucas: 'Liverpool face two finals'Preview: West Ham vs. LiverpoolLiverpool face Atletico, Bayern in pre-seasonJurgen Klopp: 'Chelsea deserve the title'Klopp sweating over fitness of quartet
Klopp "positive" ahead of West Ham tripMane: 'Liverpool will seal top-four spot'Brighton keen on Liverpool stalwart Lucas?Markovic to miss remainder of seasonSakho to play no further part for Palace
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
4Liverpool362010671422970
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 