General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum: 'Champions League beginning of something big for Liverpool'

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says that qualifying for the Champions League will be just the start for Jurgen Klopp's side.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at 10:22 UK

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has claimed that qualifying for the Champions League will be the beginning of something big for the club.

Jurgen Klopp's side will cement their place in the top four if they defeat Middlesbrough in their final Premier League game of the campaign at Anfield this Sunday.

"It's in our own hands and it would be a good achievement," Wijnaldum told the Liverpool Echo. "It would be a good step for next season for us to play against better teams in the Champions League.

"Getting more experience as a team and learning to handle more matches will make us better. Qualifying for the Champions League would just be the start. This is the beginning of something that can go much bigger."

If the Reds fail to get a result this weekend and Arsenal overcome Sunderland and beat Everton on the final day of the season, the North London outfit will pip Liverpool to the Champions League spots.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Read Next:
Coutinho 'entourage working on Barca move'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Georginio Wijnaldum, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Live Commentary: West Ham United 0-4 Liverpool - as it happened
 Adam Lallana hoists up Philippe Coutinho after he bags a second during the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Result: Liverpool thrash West Ham United to strengthen hold on top-four spot
 Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Georginio Wijnaldum: 'Champions League beginning of something big for Liverpool'
Divock Origi: 'Boro game like a final'Tomkins slams Grujic "disgusting" tackleKolasinac 'was wanted by Man City, Liverpool'Coutinho 'entourage working on Barca move'Sturridge: 'Klopp has shown faith in me'
Cherries keen on Reds defender Gomez?Klopp hopeful over Firmino fitnessCoutinho: 'I know nothing of Barca talk'Klopp: 'Liverpool can handle the pressure'Lallana: 'We could have scored more'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 