Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum says that qualifying for the Champions League will be just the start for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has claimed that qualifying for the Champions League will be the beginning of something big for the club.

Jurgen Klopp's side will cement their place in the top four if they defeat Middlesbrough in their final Premier League game of the campaign at Anfield this Sunday.

"It's in our own hands and it would be a good achievement," Wijnaldum told the Liverpool Echo. "It would be a good step for next season for us to play against better teams in the Champions League.

"Getting more experience as a team and learning to handle more matches will make us better. Qualifying for the Champions League would just be the start. This is the beginning of something that can go much bigger."

If the Reds fail to get a result this weekend and Arsenal overcome Sunderland and beat Everton on the final day of the season, the North London outfit will pip Liverpool to the Champions League spots.