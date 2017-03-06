General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Georginio Wijnaldum calls for Liverpool consistency in race for top four

Georginio Wijnaldum celebrates scoring in the final throes of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Georginio Wijnaldum claims that Liverpool can handle the pressure as they look to put together a run of wins in the Premier League following a stuttered start to 2017.
Football League Correspondent
Monday, March 6, 2017

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum has admitted that his side must put together a consistent run of form if they are to have any hope of finishing in the top four.

The Reds have endured a frustrating start to the year, winning just three of their last 13 games to exit both domestic cup competitions and fade out of the Premier League title picture.

Saturday's 3-1 victory over Arsenal put them back on the winning trail, but Wijnaldum acknowledges that a failure to get the job done against the division's so-called lesser sides may come back to haunt Liverpool come the end of the campaign.

"Is it about pressure? You have more pressure in the bigger games than the smaller ones and we deliver in the bigger games," he told reporters. "We have to make sure at the end of the season, we are there [in the top four].

"We have to have a good run and be confident we can finish in one of the spots but if we are going to do it like we did before, playing well and then playing bad again, then it is going to be tough for us to come in the top four.

"You can't afford to lose games. It is always possible that you will not win but it is the way you play the game. You must play with the same intention: to win the game and give everything you have."

Liverpool are back in Premier League action next Sunday with a home match against Burnley, before turning attention to a crunch clash with top-four rivals Manchester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Klopp: 'Arsenal win one of our best'
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City26174553292455
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton27128744301444
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2711793634240
9Stoke CityStoke2798103240-835
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2776143752-1527
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2783163559-2427
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
19Hull City2756162453-2921
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
 