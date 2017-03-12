Report: West Ham United to offload Andy Carroll and sign Daniel Sturridge

Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
West Ham United will reportedly sell Andy Carroll to a Chinese Super League club in the summer and use the money to fund the signing of Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge.
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 14:03 UK

West Ham United have made plans to sell Andy Carroll to a Chinese Super League club and use the money to fund the signing of Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge, according to reports.

The former Newcastle United and Reds forward was reportedly wanted by Tianjin Quanjian, Hebei China Fortune and Shandong Luneng Taishan in the last transfer window.

Although the Hammers opted to keep hold of Carroll in January, they may explore the option of selling him in the summer when they will have time to adequately rebuild the team.

According to the Daily Star, Slaven Bilic and the West Ham board are keen to change their side's style of football and see Sturridge as the perfect replacement for Carroll.

The report adds that West Ham would be prepared to pay up to £25m for Sturridge, whose injury-hit career has put his Anfield future in doubt.

Crystal Palace are also thought to be eyeing developments with Carroll and Sturridge.

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic: 'West Ham deserved point'
 Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Report: West Ham United to offload Andy Carroll and sign Daniel Sturridge
Andy Carroll in action during the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and West Ham United on April 30, 2016
Report: West Ham United to offload Andy Carroll and sign Daniel Sturridge
