Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ward wants to remain at Huddersfield Town next season after helping the Terriers seal promotion to the Premier League.

The 23-year-old, who was on loan at the John Smith's Stadium during the 2016-17 campaign, helped the Terriers reach the Premier League for the first time thanks to his playoff heroics.

Ward kept out a penalty from Reading's Jordan Obita in the final and also pulled off two saves against Sheffield Wednesday in the semi-final shootout.

"It's in the hands of Liverpool because ultimately I'm their player," Ward is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying. "They've got to decide what's best. Liverpool have my contract and their needs come first, especially with the Champions League.

"On a selfish point, yes, I would like to stay at Huddersfield. I am only young for a goalkeeper and to have a chance of playing week-in week-out in the Premier League would be good experience for someone of my age. It would be more beneficial than being on the bench but, as I say, Liverpool have my contract."

Ward has made just two starts for Liverpool since joining the Reds in 2012.