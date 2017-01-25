Jan 25, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
0-1
Southampton
FT(HT: 0-0)
Long (91')

Raymond Verheijen slams Jurgen Klopp's training methods in fresh dig

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
© SilverHub
Former Wales coach Raymond Verheijen says that Jurgen Klopp is running his Liverpool players into the ground following last night's EFL Cup exit.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 11:24 UK

Former Wales coach Raymond Verheijen has claimed that Liverpool's poor start to 2017 was predictable due to manager Jurgen Klopp's training methods.

The Merseyside outfit have won just one game out of seven in 2017, with their most recent match ending in elimination from the EFL Cup.

Klopp recorded his first ever defeat in a semi-final after Shane Long scored the only goal at Anfield to seal a 2-0 aggregate win for Southampton on Wednesday night.

In a series of tweets, Verheijen challenged Klopp to 'raise his bar' and suggested that his disappointing seventh and final season in charge of Borussia Dortmund was down to him working the players too hard.

He wrote: "Liverpool manager Klopp has run his players into the ground during pre-season. Consequently, players cannot perform during an entire season.

"Most people in football have opinions on hindsight. Liverpool crumbling in 2nd half of season was already predicted multiple times in August.

"Overall, Klopp is one of the best managers in the world. But he clearly has some flaws in his pre-season training methods. Raise your bar! After a few seasons the Dortmund players were totally squeezed by Klopp: many muscle injuries, several ACL injuries & relegation problems."

Liverpool will now switch their attention to the FA Cup, where they will face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the fourth round this weekend.

Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
Read Next:
Carragher fears Liverpool will crumble
>
