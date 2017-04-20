UEFA slams WADA over poor handling of Mamadou Sakho case

Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
© SilverHub
UEFA questions WADA's handling of Mamadou Sakho's drug case last year, claiming that they were wrong to flag up the use of Higenamine as a banned substance.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 22:06 UK

European football governing body UEFA has criticised the World Anti-Doping Agency for wrongly flagging up a positive drug test by Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho after he took a fat-burning substance.

The France international was suspended towards the tail end of last season, initially being given a 30-day ban for his use of Higenamine when tested following the second leg of the Reds' Europa League quarter-final tie with Manchester United.

Sakho was forced to sit out Liverpool's Europa League final meeting against Sevilla, as well as being overlooked for selection by host nation France for Euro 2016 on home soil, although it later emerged that a communication breakdown led to the defender being incorrectly punished.

UEFA has now slammed WADA for the error, releasing a statement that read: "It is clearly not possible for anyone, laboratory disciplinary body, football player or otherwise to know whether or not Higenamine is a prohibited substance by reading WADA's prohibited list.

"The fact that the Cologne laboratory tested for Higenamine but had to check with WADA before making a determination indicates a problem, as does the fact that the Lausanne laboratory does not test for it. The onus is clearly on WADA to communicate to its laboratories what is and what is not on the prohibited list."

Sakho, currently on loan with Crystal Palace, was given the green light to continue playing last summer but he failed to get any minutes due to a falling out with manager Jurgen Klopp.

Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp wary of "major threat" Benteke
>
View our homepages for Mamadou Sakho, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
UEFA slams WADA over poor handling of Mamadou Sakho case
 Lyon's Alexandre Lacazette in the Europa League match against Roma on March 16, 2017
Liverpool 'lining up move for Alexandre Lacazette'
 Kyle Walker of Spurs holds off the challenge from Eden Hazard of Chelsea during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge on March 8, 2014
Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur dominate PFA Premier League Team of the Year
Klopp wary of "major threat" BentekeGerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of FameTranmere Rovers ban 'The Sun' newspaperAllardyce: 'Mamadou Sakho future can wait'Liverpool trio doubtful for Palace match
Klopp "looking forward" to managing GerrardKlopp unsure if Henderson will return this seasonKlopp not interested in signing HartLiverpool 'not interested in Joe Hart'Klopp: 'We need to be careful with Firmino'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Crystal Palace News
Mamadou Sakho in action for Liverpool in December 2013
UEFA slams WADA over poor handling of Mamadou Sakho case
 Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Jurgen Klopp wary of "major threat" Christian Benteke
 Crystal Palace Chairman Steve Parish during the npower Championship match between Crystal Palace and Peterborough United at Selhurst Park on May 04, 2013
Crystal Palace chairman joins 'Dragons' Den'
Sam Allardyce plays down John Terry linkAllardyce: 'Mamadou Sakho future can wait'Allardyce confident ahead of Liverpool tripBenteke: 'We deserved to beat Leicester'Shakespeare pleased with Leicester point
Vardy: 'Palace equaliser shouldn't have stood'Allardyce: 'Palace comeback was tremendous'Result: Palace fight back to draw with LeicesterLive Commentary: Palace 2-2 Leicester - as it happenedAllardyce: 'No Mamadou Sakho clause'
> Crystal Palace Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool33199569402966
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd311612348242460
6Arsenal31176863402357
7Everton33169860372357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford32117143752-1540
11Stoke CityStoke33109143748-1139
12Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham33107164459-1537
14Burnley33106173347-1436
15Crystal Palace32105174452-835
16Bournemouth3398164563-1835
17Hull City3386193467-3330
18Swansea CitySwansea3384213768-3128
19Middlesbrough32412162339-1624
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
 