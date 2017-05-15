Crystal Palace's James Tomkins: 'Marko Grujic tackle brushed under the carpet'

James Tomkins of Crystal Palace celebrates scoring against Southampton on December 3, 2016
Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins says that the tackle from Liverpool's Marko Grujic that injured him for three weeks was "brushed under the carpet".
Crystal Palace defender James Tomkins has claimed that the "disgusting" tackle that he suffered from Liverpool's Marko Grujic was "brushed under the carpet".

The challenge, which occurred during Palace's 2-1 victory over the Reds at Anfield on April 23, forced Tomkins out of action for three weeks.

In his absence, the Eagles were plunged into a relegation battle, losing to Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and Manchester City, but he returned on Sunday to help retain the club's Premier League status with a 4-0 triumph over Hull City.

"The challenge was brushed under the carpet a bit," The Independent quotes Tomkins as saying. "I'm not one to complain about the physical aspects of the game and I accept opposing players are going to be competitive but I thought the tackle was disgusting really.

"I managed to get away with it because it could have been a lot worse. I worked very hard to get myself back to fitness and just wasn't quite ready for City last week but I was very happy to come in against Hull even though there's still a bit of pain."

Palace will end their season at Old Trafford, taking on Manchester United on the final day of the campaign this Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Coutinho 'entourage working on Barca move'
