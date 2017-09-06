Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain pays tribute to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp after revealing his reasons for choosing the Reds in the summer.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has revealed that the presence of Jurgen Klopp in the dugout was one of the main reasons why the England international decided to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Oxlade-Chamberlain turned down a new deal at Arsenal, in addition to interest from Chelsea, to sign a five-year contract with Liverpool in the latter stages of August.

After sampling his first training session as a Liverpool player, the 24-year-old paid tribute to Reds boss Klopp for convincing him to make the move to Anfield.

"I felt this place was definitely the place for me and the way the manager's teams play, that's definitely inspirational for me and was one of the instrumental [reasons] - if not the main reason that I signed," Oxlade-Chamberlain told reporters.

"How he (Klopp) pushes you, encourages you and what he demands from you - that's like a bonus. That's what makes him special in my eyes.

"That's one of the reasons why I felt like he was the man I'd want to come and play for because I feel like he could really push me and hopefully get the best out of me and take me to the next level.

"Even as a neutral watching him last season, you [could see] he's a really interesting character and someone that seems very inspiring for people that aren't even involved in the club. Watching him, [you see] his passion and how much he cares about the game."

Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his Liverpool debut in Saturday's Premier League game with Manchester City.