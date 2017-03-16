Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes that Jurgen Klopp can only be judged after this summer's transfer window.

The German has been criticised following his side's dip in form since the turn of the year, with a run of just two wins in 12 matches seeing the Reds drop out of the Premier League title race and suffer elimination from both cup competitions.

However, back-to-back wins over Arsenal and Burnley have put Liverpool back on course to finish in the top four this season, and Murphy believes that judgement should be reserved until Klopp has been able to mould his own squad.

"This is where he is going to get judged after this summer - really judged - he's had his settling in period. We've seen the good, a bit of bad, some of the players might have to go. He knows his good ones now," he told talkSPORT.

"How much [money] are they going to give him – are they going to give him more if he gets in the top four or if he doesn't? That's another factor because it can have an effect.

"The other thing, of course, is attracting players when you're in the top four is that little bit easier. You've still got to pay their wages, let's make no bones about it, it's the money that attracts them first. But if you are actually playing in the Champions League as well it is a massive bonus."

Liverpool take on Manchester City on Sunday before hosting Everton in the Merseyside derby after the international break.