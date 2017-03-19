Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
James Milner: 'Current Liverpool side among best I've played in'

James Milner believes that Liverpool's squad lacks the individual quality of Manchester City's previous title-winning sides, but make up for it with other key qualities.
Former Manchester City wideman James Milner has said that Liverpool's current side is 'up there with the best' he has ever played in.

The England international heads back to the Etihad Stadium with the Reds on Sunday, where he has previously played a part in two Premier League title triumphs.

Milner believes that Liverpool's current crop lacks the individual talent of City's title-winning side, but more than makes up for it when it comes to team spirit and character.

"I've been very fortunate to play in a lot of good teams, with a lot of good players," he told Sky Sports News. "Obviously winning a couple of titles at City, we had some very good players, but as a team this is probably up there as the best team I've played in.

"The Man City team were obviously a top side, and arguably had more standout individual players. We've got a lot of good players at Liverpool too, but I think as a team we play a different style, everyone works together and we need to do that the way we play. It's two completely different teams and styles of play, but two fantastic teams."

Milner spent five years with Man City before joining Liverpool in the summer of 2015 as a free agent.

James Milner in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
