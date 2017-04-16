Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says that he is "very pleased" to have seen his side hold on for a gritty 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has said that he is "very pleased" to have held on for a 1-0 victory away to West Bromwich Albion this afternoon.

Roberto Firmino's first-half goal proved to be enough for the Reds to claim a crucial three points in their Champions League qualification bid, although they were forced to withstand some late pressure from the Baggies.

Mignolet rescued his side by thwarting Matt Phillips in West Brom's best chance of the match, and the Belgian was happy to see his side grind out the result.

"We are very pleased with the performance and three points are massive today," he told Sky Sports News.

"You know they are going to throw everything at you at the end, including the goalkeeper, and we had to deal with it. We scored one goal, but it was enough today."

The win lifts Liverpool back up to third in the Premier League table, now nine points clear of Everton in fifth.