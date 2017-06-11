Simon Mignolet talks up importance of pre-season

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet believes that his side's participation in the Premier League Asia Trophy will stand them in good stead for the new season.
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has said that his side's pre-season tour of Hong Kong will provide a good platform for them to make a strong start to the 2017-18 Premier League campaign.

The Reds will take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy next month, where they will meet fellow top-flight clubs Crystal Palace, Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion.

Liverpool will then return for their Champions League qualifier having finished fourth last season, and Mignolet is confident that their preparations will stand them in good stead for the new term.

"You have to adapt to the time difference, and the heat will also help to prepare us for the season. We'll be playing against Premier League teams and there is no better way to prepare for the Premier League than to play against teams that are featuring in it. That will give us a good base to start next year in a good way," he told Premier League Productions.

"It has always been the same. The way we get treated over there is brilliant, the fanbase is so big. When we arrived at the airport, there were thousands of fans waiting for us to cheer us on.

"It's always very exciting to go to Asia and see how much the club gets supported over there. Then you see how big the club is and what you represent. It's exciting to back there again this year in the Premier League Asia Trophy – it's a good way to prepare the season."

Liverpool begin the tournament against Crystal Palace on July 19.

