Simon Mignolet relishing "hostile" Merseyside derby

Liverpool FC goalkeeper Simon Mignolet before the Europa League game between FC Girondins de Bordeaux and Liverpool FC at Matmut Atlantique Stadium on September 17, 2015 in Bordeaux, France.
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet is relishing the prospect of coming up against Everton in Saturday's Merseyside derby at Anfield.
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has said that he is looking forward to a "hostile" Merseyside derby when Everton visit Anfield on Saturday.

The Toffees will make the trip across Stanley Park sitting three places and six points behind Liverpool, but they have lost just one of their 12 Premier League matches since defeat in the reverse fixture in December.

Everton have a poor record against Liverpool at Anfield in recent years, though, and Mignolet is eagerly anticipating another "special" occasion.

"It is pretty special. In the time I've been here, we've always had great results against Everton at home. The fans are up for it. It's always a big fixture to look forward to. On the day itself, it's nice to be part of it," he told the club's official website.

"It's always a bit hostile, but like in any other derby game that's something you relish – two groups of fans who are cheering their team on. It's a bit special, of course, in Liverpool because in some families you have got both Everton and Liverpool supporters.

"Although it's a derby, I don't think there is so much hatred between the two clubs. Everybody wants to win and everybody is cheering their team on, but it's still in a fair way."

Mignolet is yet to be on the losing side in a home Merseyside derby and has conceded just one goal in three matches against Everton at Anfield.

