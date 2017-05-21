May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Middlesbrough
 

Simon Mignolet: 'Liverpool only focusing on themselves ahead of final day'

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet insists that his side are only focusing on themselves as they aim to secure a Champions League spot on the final day of the season.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 09:11 UK

Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet has insisted that the Reds will be solely focusing on their own contest against Middlesbrough as they aim to clinch a Champions League spot in their final Premier League game this afternoon.

Should Jurgen Klopps and his men defeat Borough at Anfield they will be guaranteed at least fourth spot in the league standings, leaving Mignolet to suggest that his side will not be thinking about how their closest challengers are faring elsewhere.

"We won't [look at other scores] because it's at the same time and we will only be thinking about our game," the stopper told Premier League Productions.

"We know if we win our game, all the rest goes out of the window.

"We just have to play our game and show that we want it, together with the fans at Anfield who can give us that extra edge for getting the victory. We'll be preparing ourselves for that."

Should results go their way, Liverpool could finish as high as third in the league come the close of the weekend.

A delighted Simon Mignolet after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
