Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says that the club's 1-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League was "massive".

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has acknowledged that the club were under pressure to defeat Watford in the Premier League on Monday night.

After both Manchester clubs and Arsenal all failed to win over the weekend, Liverpool had the chance to boost their top-four hopes at Vicarage Road.

A stunning overhead kick from Emre Can proved to be the difference between the two sides, and Mignolet has admitted that the 1-0 victory over the Hornets was "massive".

The 29-year-old is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "It's a massive win for us. We knew with the results all going our way at the weekend that we had to do our job.

"That meant there was more pressure on us because if we hadn't done our job then the other teams dropping points wouldn't have meant anything, but it was positive pressure and we kept our heads.

"It's in our own hands and that's a positive, but it's not done yet. We have three games to go and every game in the Premier League is tough."

Liverpool currently hold a four-point lead over fifth-place Manchester United in the table.