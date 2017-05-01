May 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Attendance: 20,959
Watford
0-1
Liverpool

Prodl (48'), Capoue (69'), Success (95')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Can (45')
Leiva (44')

Simon Mignolet: Liverpool's win over Watford was "massive"

A delighted Simon Mignolet after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet says that the club's 1-0 victory over Watford in the Premier League was "massive".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at 11:15 UK

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has acknowledged that the club were under pressure to defeat Watford in the Premier League on Monday night.

After both Manchester clubs and Arsenal all failed to win over the weekend, Liverpool had the chance to boost their top-four hopes at Vicarage Road.

A stunning overhead kick from Emre Can proved to be the difference between the two sides, and Mignolet has admitted that the 1-0 victory over the Hornets was "massive".

The 29-year-old is quoted by the Liverpool Echo as saying: "It's a massive win for us. We knew with the results all going our way at the weekend that we had to do our job.

"That meant there was more pressure on us because if we hadn't done our job then the other teams dropping points wouldn't have meant anything, but it was positive pressure and we kept our heads.

"It's in our own hands and that's a positive, but it's not done yet. We have three games to go and every game in the Premier League is tough."

Liverpool currently hold a four-point lead over fifth-place Manchester United in the table.

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Read Next:
Liverpool 'to reignite Adan interest'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Simon Mignolet, Emre Can, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Live Commentary: Watford 0-1 Liverpool - as it happened
 Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Liverpool considering summer move for Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas?
 A delighted Simon Mignolet after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Simon Mignolet: Liverpool's win over Watford was "massive"
Liverpool to demand £4m for defender?Mariappa: 'Watford deserved a draw'Can hails "big step" towards top fourKlopp: 'Can playing through pain barrier'Mazzarri: 'Watford unlucky against Liverpool'
Klopp: 'Liverpool must stay focused'Lallana describes game time as "bonus"Liverpool 'resigned to losing Coutinho'Emre Can: "Best goal I've ever scored"Klopp hopes Coutinho injury "not too serious"
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 