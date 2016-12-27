Mark Hughes bemoans Stoke City's failure to maintain their impressive performance levels throughout their meeting with Liverpool, having seen his side fall to a 4-1 loss.

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that his side only have themselves to blame following their heavy 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The Potters started the game the better side and were ahead early on through Jonathan Walters's header at the front post, which Joe Allen nearly added to when finding room inside the box but failing to beat Simon Mignolet.

It would prove to be one-way traffic from that point on, however, as Liverpool found the net four times to earn the three points, capitalising on Stoke errors in the build-up to their first and fourth goals.

"We are disappointed. We came here with a positive game plan," Hughes told reporters. "In the first half we caused Liverpool real problems and didn't allow them to play their game.

"We created great chances and scored a great goal. We could have made it 2-0 but then we made mistakes and find ourselves 2-1 down and I think that was harsh on us. You come here and chase the game and the danger is getting picked off but we made mistakes and that is the disappointment."

Stoke have now conceded seven goals in their last two away games in the Premier League - just one fewer than they shipped in their first seven away trips of the campaign.