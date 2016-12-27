Dec 27, 2016 at 5.15pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
4-1
StokeStoke City
Lallana (35'), Firmino (44'), Imbula (60' og.), Sturridge (70')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Walters (12')
Allen (36')

Mark Hughes "disappointed" by sloppy Stoke City errors

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
© SilverHub
Mark Hughes bemoans Stoke City's failure to maintain their impressive performance levels throughout their meeting with Liverpool, having seen his side fall to a 4-1 loss.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, December 27, 2016 at 20:58 UK

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has admitted that his side only have themselves to blame following their heavy 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

The Potters started the game the better side and were ahead early on through Jonathan Walters's header at the front post, which Joe Allen nearly added to when finding room inside the box but failing to beat Simon Mignolet.

It would prove to be one-way traffic from that point on, however, as Liverpool found the net four times to earn the three points, capitalising on Stoke errors in the build-up to their first and fourth goals.

"We are disappointed. We came here with a positive game plan," Hughes told reporters. "In the first half we caused Liverpool real problems and didn't allow them to play their game.

"We created great chances and scored a great goal. We could have made it 2-0 but then we made mistakes and find ourselves 2-1 down and I think that was harsh on us. You come here and chase the game and the danger is getting picked off but we made mistakes and that is the disappointment."

Stoke have now conceded seven goals in their last two away games in the Premier League - just one fewer than they shipped in their first seven away trips of the campaign.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Read Next:
Jurgen Klopp happy with "deserved" victory
>
View our homepages for Mark Hughes, Jonathan Walters, Joe Allen, Simon Mignolet, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
On-loan Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart shouts instructions to his defence during the Serie A match against Atalanta on September 11, 2016
Jamie Carragher urges Jurgen Klopp to sign Joe Hart
 Jurgen Klopp and Mark Hughes on the touchline during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City - as it happened
 Jordan Amavi of Aston Villa looks on during the pre season friendly between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa at Molineux on July 28, 2015
Aston Villa reject £25m offer for defender Jordan Amavi
Mark Hughes "disappointed" by sloppy errorsJurgen Klopp happy with "deserved" victoryHenderson: 'We are focused on ourselves'Result: Liverpool move back up to secondTeam News: Peter Crouch leads Stoke line at Anfield
Midfielder to be allowed to leave Liverpool?Hughes: 'Liverpool can win PL title'Guardiola: 'Tough to keep up with Chelsea'Firmino arrested, charged with drink-drivingSouthampton increase Van Dijk valuation?
> Liverpool Homepage
More Stoke City News
Jurgen Klopp and Mark Hughes on the touchline during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Stoke City on April 10, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 4-1 Stoke City - as it happened
 Liverpool players celebrate after an own goal by Stoke City's Giannelli Imbula during the Premier League clash between the two sides an Anfield on December 27, 2016
Result: Liverpool ease past Stoke City to move back up to second
 Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Mark Hughes "disappointed" by sloppy Stoke City errors
Jurgen Klopp happy with "deserved" victoryTeam News: Peter Crouch leads Stoke line at AnfieldHughes: 'Liverpool can win PL title'Full Transcript: Klopp's Liverpool presserButland 'still three months from return'
Ibrahim Afellay in line for Stoke returnJamie Vardy handed three-match banShaqiri reveals Liverpool interestPieters yellow transferred to Martins IndiCrouch attracting interest from Premier League?
> Stoke City Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea18151238112746
2Liverpool18124245212440
3Manchester CityMan City18123339201939
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs1796229121733
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd189632718933
7Everton187562321226
8Southampton176651716124
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom186572322123
10Watford186482230-822
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham186482332-922
12Bournemouth186392331-821
13Stoke CityStoke185672028-821
14Burnley1862101728-1120
15Middlesbrough184681620-418
16Leicester CityLeicester184592331-817
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1842121631-1514
19Swansea CitySwansea1833122141-2012
20Hull City1833121439-2512
> Full Version