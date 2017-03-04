Mar 4, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,146
Liverpool
3-1
Arsenal
Firmino (9'), Mane (40'), Wijnaldum (91')
Can (68')
FT(HT: 2-0)
Welbeck (57')
Coquelin (35'), Xhaka (78')

Sadio Mane wants Liverpool to be consistent

Sadio Mane celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Sadio Mane admits that Liverpool cannot afford to continue their inconsistency if they are to qualify for the Champions League.
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 5, 2017 at 13:34 UK

Sadio Mane has stated that Liverpool cannot afford to continue their inconsistency if they are to qualify for the Champions League.

The 24-year-old scored his 12th league goal of the season in Saturday's 3-1 win over Arsenal to lift the Reds up to third in the Premier League table.

Liverpool's victory means that they have now earned 19 points against top-six sides this season, but their five defeats have come against teams in the bottom half.

Mane told Sky Sports News: "We have 11 games so we will try to concentrate on them all. It was very important for us to win this game because last Monday's game (a defeat at Leicester City) was disappointing.

"For us it will be very important to be consistent now if we are to go up another level. We have to work hard."

Up next for Liverpool is a home fixture against Burnley next Sunday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Klopp: 'Arsenal win one of our best'
