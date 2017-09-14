Liverpool star Sadio Mane is sorry to have injured Ederson following his tackle on the Manchester City goalkeeper but insists he will not change his playing style.

Liverpool attacker Sadio Mane has insisted that he will not change his playing style due to his red card against Manchester City.

The Senegal star was sent off during last weekend's 5-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium for a high tackle on Ederson that left the goalkeeper needing stitches to his face.

Mane has been suspended for three matches but despite expressing regret towards Ederson's injury, the 25-year-old says he would attempt to reach the ball again in a similar situation.

"I think the next time I will get the ball before [a goalkeeper], I will do my best," Mane is quoted by The Guardian as saying.

"My intention was not to hurt [Ederson]. It was bad and I wish him the recovery to come back healthy. I am happy for him that he could play again [against Feyenoord on Wednesday] and help his team.

"It is not what I wish. I think it was a challenge for the ball. I made contact and it was not what I wanted to do so I apologised to him. It is part of football and I cannot change anything. I don't have his number so I just posted messages for him and I think he has seen them."

Mane has scored three goals in four Premier League games this season but will miss Saturday's home game against Burnley plus two trips to Leicester City, in the EFL Cup and league next week.