May 14, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Liverpool
 

Lucas Leiva: 'Liverpool face two finals in pursuit of top-four finish'

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva admits that his side now face "two finals" as they go in pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has insisted that his side now face "two finals" in the Premier League as they aim to secure a top-four finish this term.

Jurgen Klopp's charges have final fixtures against West Ham United and Middlesbrough in the closing weeks of the season, knowing that victories in both games will ensure that they gain automatic qualification for the group stages of the Champions League next season.

"We have two finals really. If we win, we will qualify for the Champions League for next year," Lucas told the club's official website.

"For me, it was a difficult start [to the season]. But I just kept going, kept training and kept fit. I knew the opportunity would come at some point in the season – it's normal, injuries happen and the manager needs different kinds of players.

"I'm just trying to help as much as I can and these next two games will be very important for the club's future. We hope we can win these two games."

Lucas has now completed a decade's worth of service since moving to Anfield from Brazilian side Gremio in 2007.

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge threads the ball through the eye of a Nemanja Matic and Willian-shaped needle during their Anfield clash with Chelsea on May 11, 2016
Read Next:
Jurgen Klopp: 'Chelsea deserve the title'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Leiva, Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Roberto Firmino celebrates scoring with Philippe Coutinho during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool to face Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich in pre-season
 A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Preview: West Ham United vs. Liverpool
 Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge threads the ball through the eye of a Nemanja Matic and Willian-shaped needle during their Anfield clash with Chelsea on May 11, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Chelsea fully deserve Premier League title'
Lucas: 'Liverpool face two finals'Klopp sweating over fitness of quartetKlopp "positive" ahead of West Ham tripMane: 'Liverpool will seal top-four spot'Brighton keen on Liverpool stalwart Lucas?
Markovic to miss remainder of seasonSakho to play no further part for PalaceJurgen Klopp: 'No need to sell Coutinho'Ox 'considering Liverpool move'Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea36283576294787
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Arsenal35206968422666
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton35119153946-742
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford36117183759-2240
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
RMiddlesbrough36513182648-2228
RSunderland3566232860-3224
> Full Version
 