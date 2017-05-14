Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva admits that his side now face "two finals" as they go in pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's charges have final fixtures against West Ham United and Middlesbrough in the closing weeks of the season, knowing that victories in both games will ensure that they gain automatic qualification for the group stages of the Champions League next season.

"We have two finals really. If we win, we will qualify for the Champions League for next year," Lucas told the club's official website.

"For me, it was a difficult start [to the season]. But I just kept going, kept training and kept fit. I knew the opportunity would come at some point in the season – it's normal, injuries happen and the manager needs different kinds of players.

"I'm just trying to help as much as I can and these next two games will be very important for the club's future. We hope we can win these two games."

Lucas has now completed a decade's worth of service since moving to Anfield from Brazilian side Gremio in 2007.