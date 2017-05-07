Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren defends James Milner after his teammate missed a penalty during the goalless draw with Southampton.

Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has backed teammate James Milner to hit back after his penalty miss against Southampton.

The Merseyside giants were only able to draw 0-0 with the Saints after Milner saw his second-half spot kick saved by goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

However, with Milner's failing to net from 12 yards for the first time this season, Lovren has jumped to the defence of the stand-in captain.

The Croatian told the club's official website: "Milly scored so many goals from penalty kicks this season and we almost needed it every time.

"You think, like all season, Milly will score but one time he needs to miss and that was today unfortunately. It happens to everyone."

Despite the stalemate, Liverpool returned to third place in the Premier League table.