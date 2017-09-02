General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool include Lazar Markovic in Premier League squad

Lazar Markovic of Liverpool and Fraizer Campbell of Crystal Palace battle for the ball during the FA Cup fifth round match on February 14, 2015
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp decides to include Lazar Markovic in the club's 25-man Premier League squad.
Liverpool winger Lazar Markovic has been selected in the club's 25-man Premier League squad.

The Merseyside giants had been hoping to find a solution for Markovic, who had been considered surplus to requirements by manager Jurgen Klopp during the summer transfer window.

However, after moves to the likes of Fiorentina and Brighton & Hove Albion failed to materialised, Klopp has opted to include the Serbian international in his domestic plans.

Barring an injury crisis, the 23-year-old is still unlikely to be used by Klopp, but the option remains there for the wideman to make a return to first-team action at Anfield.

Markovic spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull City, where two goals were netted from 12 outings in all competitions.

The former Benfica man's last competitive appearance for Liverpool came in May 2015.

Lazar Markovic of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium on August 25, 2014
