Supporters of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have won the first FIFA Fan Award for their act of solidarity in singing "You'll Never Walk Alone" together to remember those that lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.

During their Europa League quarter-final second leg in April 2016, which the Reds won 4-3, the famous song was sung by both the home and away ends at Anfield to pay tribute to the 96 who tragically died at the 1989 FA cup semi-final.

Liverpool's director of communications, Susan Black, said: "Thank you for the award. It's great that supporters are being recognised at such a prestigious award. I'd like to thank the Dortmund fans who not only came in volumes but sang their hearts out and made it a special night."

The other two nominees in Zurich were the Iceland supporters at Euro 2016, and fans of Dutch club ADO Den Haag, who brought soft toys to children supporting rival team Feyenoord.