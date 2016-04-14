Apr 14, 2016 at 8.05pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 42,984
Liverpool
4-3
DortmundBorussia Dortmund
Origi (48'), Coutinho (66'), Sakho (78'), Lovren (91')
FT(HT: 0-2)
Mkhitaryan (5'), Aubameyang (9'), Reus (57')
Hummels (53'), Piszczek (75'), Schmelzer (91')

Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund supporters win first FIFA Fan Award

Marco Reus takes a free kick during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
© Getty Images
Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund supporters win the first FIFA Fan Award for singing "You'll Never Walk Alone" together during their Europa League tie at Anfield.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 at 21:01 UK

Supporters of Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have won the first FIFA Fan Award for their act of solidarity in singing "You'll Never Walk Alone" together to remember those that lost their lives in the Hillsborough disaster.

During their Europa League quarter-final second leg in April 2016, which the Reds won 4-3, the famous song was sung by both the home and away ends at Anfield to pay tribute to the 96 who tragically died at the 1989 FA cup semi-final.

Liverpool's director of communications, Susan Black, said: "Thank you for the award. It's great that supporters are being recognised at such a prestigious award. I'd like to thank the Dortmund fans who not only came in volumes but sang their hearts out and made it a special night."

The other two nominees in Zurich were the Iceland supporters at Euro 2016, and fans of Dutch club ADO Den Haag, who brought soft toys to children supporting rival team Feyenoord.

Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City during the Pre Season Friendlly match between Lincoln City and Leicester City at Sincil Bank Stadium on July 21, 2015
Read Next:
Mahrez named African Footballer of the Year
>
View our homepages for Susan Black, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Wigan chairman Dave Whelan kisses the trophy following his team's 1-0 victory during the FA Cup with Budweiser Final between Manchester City and Wigan Athletic at Wembley Stadium on May 11, 2013
FA Cup holders Manchester United face 2013 winners Wigan Athletic in fourth round
 Marco Reus takes a free kick during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund supporters win first FIFA Fan Award
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Live Commentary: Liverpool 0-0 Plymouth Argyle - as it happened
Klopp to name "best team" for EFL Cup tieCoutinho in line for Liverpool return at St Mary'sReading land Tiago Ilori from LiverpoolJurgen Klopp defends selection policyResult: Young Liverpool side held by Plymouth
Sevilla keen on Liverpool outcast Sakho?Team News: Karius, Gomez start for LiverpoolSouthampton join race for Mamadou Sakho?Chinese Super League 'to offer £800k a week'Klopp urges players to "keep on going"
> Liverpool Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
Marco Reus takes a free kick during the Europa League quarter-final between Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool on April 7, 2016
Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund supporters win first FIFA Fan Award
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Result: Borussia Dortmund claim easy win over PSV Eindhoven
 Marco 'Rolls' Reus celebrates scoring during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Live Commentary: Borussia Dortmund 4-1 PSV Eindhoven - as it happened
Mahrez named African Footballer of the YearChinese side 'make £127m Aubameyang bid'Agent: 'Weigl not offered to Madrid, Barca'Real Madrid 'no longer pursuing Aubameyang'Man City, Barcelona to lock horns over Weigl?
Matthaus: 'Aubameyang worth more than Pogba'Report: Kevin Wimmer heading for Spurs exitArsenal consider move for Dortmund attacker?Real Madrid 'eyeing up Papastathopoulos'Dortmund chief: 'Leipzig not like Leicester'
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand