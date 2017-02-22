General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Liverpool announce plans to leave Melwood and redevelop Kirkby academy site

Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool announce plans to leave Melwood and join their academy site in Kirkby.
Liverpool have announced that they intend to leave the Melwood training base and redevelop their academy site in Kirkby, which is five miles away.

Last year, manager Jurgen Klopp claimed that he wanted the first team and youth players to be closer together and it appears that he may get his wish.

In a joint statement from Liverpool and Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council released on the football club's official website, it was revealed that a public consultation will be held on March 8.

It will give residents and local businesses the chance to discuss the £50m proposal, which will bring together the "football training operations and facilities" of the first team and academy.

Liverpool's chief operating officer Andy Hughes said: "Our proposed plans to bring the first team and young players together in one location is a really exciting proposition. The scheme includes state-of-the-art facilities which will be used to support the development of our players and provides all-weather training options.

"We are also working closely with Knowsley Council on plans to make substantial improvements for the local community. These include new and improved football pitches and sports facilities to support grass roots and amateur football teams, and developments to the surrounding areas for local residents.

"We recognise that Melwood has played a significant role in the club's success and forms an important part of our history. However, the Melwood site is limited in space and is unable to accommodate our longer-term ambitions, which is why we are exploring options on the academy site."

Liverpool have been based at Melwood since the 1950s.

Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
