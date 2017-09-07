Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier expects Virgil van Dijk to be welcomed back at the club despite his attempts to push through a move to Liverpool during the summer.

Southampton legend Matt Le Tissier has expressed his belief that Virgil van Dijk still has a future at the club despite his unsuccessful attempt to push for a move away during the summer transfer window.

Van Dijk handed in a transfer request at the start of August amid strong interest from Liverpool, but a move never materialised before last weekend's deadline as Southampton refused to give in to the player's demands.

The Dutch international had been training on his own during his exile, but he has now returned to first-team training with the rest of the squad and Le Tissier expects him to work his way back into contention.

"I always believed and trusted the club that he'd stay and I think he'll reintegrate now the transfer window is shut. He's in the prime of his career so it's in his interests as much as the club's to work hard and prove he's a top defender," he told Sky Sports News.

"I'm obviously pleased that the owners have shown the ambition to turn down so much money and hopefully they'll back that up with further investments in the squad.

"Hopefully that will also convince players like Van Dijk in the future that they don't need to leave to be successful."

Van Dijk has not played a competitive match since January 22 having missed the closing months of last season with an ankle injury.