Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert hails the "class" of the Liverpool support following their FA Cup encounter at the weekend.

Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Paul Lambert has paid tribute to the Liverpool support after his side knocked them out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Goals from Richard Stearman and Andreas Weimann helped the four-time FA Cup winners through to the fifth round of the competition for the first time in nine years, in the process condemning the Reds to a second cup exit in the space of 72 hours after they lost their EFL Cup semi-final with Southampton.

"It was the best FA Cup win of my career," Lambert said of the match. "The magnitude of it, the two clubs, the way it happened, the difference in leagues and finances. The support was unreal and the lads played without fear.

"If you look at Liverpool's team, a lot of the lads have played a lot of games for them. And if you're at that club, it doesn't matter who you are, you're expected to win things. I spoke to Jurgen [Klopp] after the game for a good half hour or so, we just chatted and spoke about a few different things. He's still a top, top manager.

"The big compliment for me was even the Liverpool fans clapped us. You tend to find when you go to Anfield it's got a touch of class around it. The club's got class written all over it. The supporters recognised it and it's testament to them that they clapped us off.

"People who went will talk about that for years. And Wolves' record there shows you how infrequently you win at Anfield, even when the clubs are in the same division. It's moments like that, when the dust has settled, and what happened at Anfield won't be forgotten by a lot of people."

Wolves' reward for defeating Liverpool is a fifth-round tie with Premier League leaders Chelsea at Molineux.