Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool must be careful with Jordan Henderson'

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson runs with the ball during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at Anfield on September 24, 2016
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that the club must be "really careful" with Jordan Henderson after ruling him out of the Merseyside derby.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that no risks can be taken on the fitness of midfielder Jordan Henderson.

The England international has not featured for Liverpool since February 11 due to a foot injury and although it appeared at one stage that he could return for the Merseyside derby, Klopp has revealed that Henderson may be absent until at least the middle of April.

The 49-year-old told reporters: "Unfortunately he is not in team training right now. I can't say for how long. Next week it doesn't look like this too. So we have to wait.

"It's only a question of time. It's nothing we could do. We have to be really careful with him. If there was a little chance that Hendo could run then he would do it.

"We can't take a risk. It's always too long with injuries. It's not the best time, but nothing else to do. We'll wait for the moment when he's back again."

Henderson has made just five appearances in the Premier League since the start of 2017.

