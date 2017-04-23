Apr 23, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-2
Crystal Palace
Coutinho (24')
Grujic (89')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Benteke (43', 74')
Milivojevic (60'), Benteke (90')

Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool "have one more month to stay positive"

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp is disappointed to see Liverpool fall to defeat against Crystal Palace but insists that they will keep fighting for a Premier League top-four berth.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 20:08 UK

Jurgen Klopp has bemoaned Liverpool's "frustrating, disappointing" 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace but insists that his side will do all they can to salvage a top-four place.

The Reds, who were still in the running for the Premier League title in January, now sit third in the table with 66 points from 34 games, but the two Manchester clubs are hot on their heels and both have two games in hand.

Klopp told BBC Sport after Sunday's defeat at Anfield: "I have no idea how Crystal Palace are in the situation they are. We knew it was difficult.

"We were dominant, you cannot create 20 chances in a game like this, you have to work and that is what we did. We scored a fantastic goal and more interesting situations and then out of nothing let them score.

"After you could see their confidence grew and in the second half we were dominant. They had counter attack threat but again out of nothing we gave them an opportunity from a corner. The decisive one we missed the ball at the front post.

"It is frustrating, disappointing of course, everyone thinks the Champions League has slipped through our fingers but we have one more month to stay positive. We have to try everything to squeeze everything out of this season."

Up next for the Merseysiders is an away fixture at Watford on Monday, May 1.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea32243565273875
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs32218368224671
3Liverpool34199670422866
4Manchester CityMan City32197663352864
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd321712350242663
6Everton341610860372358
7Arsenal31176863402357
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom33128133942-344
9Southampton31117133740-340
10Watford33117153754-1740
11Stoke CityStoke34109153750-1339
12Crystal Palace33115174653-738
13Bournemouth34108164963-1438
14West Ham UnitedWest Ham34108164459-1538
15Leicester CityLeicester32107154153-1237
16Burnley34106183349-1636
17Hull City3496193667-3133
18Swansea CitySwansea3494213968-2931
19Middlesbrough33412172343-2024
20Sunderland3256212658-3221
> Full Version
