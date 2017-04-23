Jurgen Klopp is disappointed to see Liverpool fall to defeat against Crystal Palace but insists that they will keep fighting for a Premier League top-four berth.

Jurgen Klopp has bemoaned Liverpool's "frustrating, disappointing" 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace but insists that his side will do all they can to salvage a top-four place.

The Reds, who were still in the running for the Premier League title in January, now sit third in the table with 66 points from 34 games, but the two Manchester clubs are hot on their heels and both have two games in hand.

Klopp told BBC Sport after Sunday's defeat at Anfield: "I have no idea how Crystal Palace are in the situation they are. We knew it was difficult.

"We were dominant, you cannot create 20 chances in a game like this, you have to work and that is what we did. We scored a fantastic goal and more interesting situations and then out of nothing let them score.

"After you could see their confidence grew and in the second half we were dominant. They had counter attack threat but again out of nothing we gave them an opportunity from a corner. The decisive one we missed the ball at the front post.

"It is frustrating, disappointing of course, everyone thinks the Champions League has slipped through our fingers but we have one more month to stay positive. We have to try everything to squeeze everything out of this season."

Up next for the Merseysiders is an away fixture at Watford on Monday, May 1.