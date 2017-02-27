Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warns that everyone at the club is playing for their futures following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his players that everyone at the club is playing for their future.

The Reds slumped to their fifth defeat of 2017 at the hands of Leicester City this evening, leaving them still one point adrift of the Champions League places having played a game more than fourth-placed Arsenal.

Klopp insists that he is "not worried" about his side's form but urged them to react to their latest defeat when they host Arsenal next weekend.

"I'm not worried - I probably should be but we have a week to prepare for next game. We are all playing for our future here," he told Sky Sports News.

"I don't want to be too serious but that's how it is. We can be better and not doing it feels really disappointing. Thank God we don't have to play again tomorrow. Now we have to react again."

Liverpool have now won just two of their 11 outings in all competitions since the turn of the year.