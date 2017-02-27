General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'We are all playing for our future'

Jurgen Klopp watches on sternly during the Premier League game between Sunderland and Liverpool on January 2, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp warns that everyone at the club is playing for their futures following their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Leicester City.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, February 27, 2017 at 23:27 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his players that everyone at the club is playing for their future.

The Reds slumped to their fifth defeat of 2017 at the hands of Leicester City this evening, leaving them still one point adrift of the Champions League places having played a game more than fourth-placed Arsenal.

Klopp insists that he is "not worried" about his side's form but urged them to react to their latest defeat when they host Arsenal next weekend.

"I'm not worried - I probably should be but we have a week to prepare for next game. We are all playing for our future here," he told Sky Sports News.

"I don't want to be too serious but that's how it is. We can be better and not doing it feels really disappointing. Thank God we don't have to play again tomorrow. Now we have to react again."

Liverpool have now won just two of their 11 outings in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea26203355193663
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs26158350183253
3Manchester CityMan City25164551292252
4Arsenal25155554282650
5Liverpool26147555332249
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd25139338211748
7Everton26128642271544
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom2611783632440
9West Ham UnitedWest Ham2696113544-933
10Stoke CityStoke2688103040-1032
11Burnley2694132837-931
12Watford2687113043-1331
13Southampton2586112831-330
14Bournemouth2675143651-1526
15Leicester CityLeicester2666142744-1724
16Swansea CitySwansea2673163257-2524
17Middlesbrough26410121928-922
18Crystal Palace2664163346-1322
19Hull City2656152350-2721
20Sunderland2654172448-2419
> Full Version
