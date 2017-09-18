Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that while Manchester United and Manchester City "are in good shape" this season, the German is only concentrating on his own team.

United and City have both collected 13 points from five Premier League games this season to sit atop the table, while Liverpool are down in eighth after dropping points in three of their five fixtures to date.

Klopp has admitted that he has been impressed with the two Manchester clubs in the early stages of the 2017-18 campaign, but the Liverpool boss is more concerned about his own team.

"I watched United and City, but it's not my job to count points. They are in a good shape but a season is like this. As long as your attitude is right then you do not need to look at other teams," Klopp told reporters.

"It's not a surprise that City and United are in (the title race). I cannot always say what everybody wants to hear. If I am fine with a lot of things then I say it and a lot of people do not want to hear it. I can't change my opinion every day because there are 500,000,000 different opinions."

Liverpool, who are without a win in their last three matches, will travel to fellow Premier League side Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.