General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp: 'We are concentrating on ourselves'

Jurgen Klopp is not happy in this moment during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool on September 9, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says that while Manchester United and Manchester City "are in good shape" this season, the German is only concentrating on his own team.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 at 13:40 UK

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has said that while Manchester United and Manchester City "are in good shape" this season, the German is only concentrating on his own team.

United and City have both collected 13 points from five Premier League games this season to sit atop the table, while Liverpool are down in eighth after dropping points in three of their five fixtures to date.

Klopp has admitted that he has been impressed with the two Manchester clubs in the early stages of the 2017-18 campaign, but the Liverpool boss is more concerned about his own team.

"I watched United and City, but it's not my job to count points. They are in a good shape but a season is like this. As long as your attitude is right then you do not need to look at other teams," Klopp told reporters.

"It's not a surprise that City and United are in (the title race). I cannot always say what everybody wants to hear. If I am fine with a lot of things then I say it and a lot of people do not want to hear it. I can't change my opinion every day because there are 500,000,000 different opinions."

Liverpool, who are without a win in their last three matches, will travel to fellow Premier League side Leicester City in the EFL Cup on Tuesday night.

Football pundit Alan Shearer attends the BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards at ExCeL on December 16, 2012
Read Next:
Shearer: 'Liverpool no better under Klopp'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the third during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Everton on September 17, 2017
Premier League: Five things we learned this weekend
 Philippe Coutinho in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Southampton on May 7, 2017
Philippe Coutinho breaks silence on Barcelona interest
 Sadio Mane in action during the Champions League playoff between Liverpool and Hoffenheim on August 23, 2017
Barcelona considering swoop for Liverpool star Sadio Mane?
Liverpool 'eye Federico Chiesa'Klopp: 'We are concentrating on ourselves'Jurgen Klopp confirms Danny Ward startShearer: 'Liverpool no better under Klopp'Danny Ings in line for Liverpool return
Pellegrino 'wanted to sell Van Dijk'Wenger demands response from ArsenalKlopp explains Coutinho substitutionDyche: 'We got the game plan right'Jurgen Klopp: Burnley draw "feels wrong"
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Manchester CityMan City54101621413
2Manchester UnitedMan Utd54101621413
3Chelsea531185310
4Newcastle UnitedNewcastle53026429
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs52217348
6Huddersfield TownHuddersfield52215328
7Burnley52216518
8Liverpool52219908
9Southampton52214408
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom52214408
11Watford522179-28
12Arsenal521278-17
13Stoke CityStoke512256-15
14Swansea CitySwansea512225-35
15Leicester CityLeicester511379-24
16Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton511347-34
17West Ham UnitedWest Ham5113410-64
18Everton5113210-84
19Bournemouth510439-63
20Crystal Palace500508-80
> Full Version
 