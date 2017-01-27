Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that he was impressed with Daniel Sturridge's "physical level" during the EFL Cup fixture with Southampton.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that he remains unconcerned with Daniel Sturridge's struggles in front of goal.

Sturridge has scored just three times in his last 11 appearances, and he came in for further criticism when failing to net against Southampton in the EFL Cup on Wednesday night.

However, despite his recent drought which has lasted five matches, Klopp has praised Sturridge for his "physical" effort and remains confident that the England international will recapture his previous goalscoring form.

The 49-year-old told reporters: "I don't know about his previous level I was not here. But I thought after the Southampton game from the physical side it was a really good game for Daniel Sturridge.

"Usually - it's not about speed or anything – Daniel Sturridge scores twice in this game. But Daniel Sturridge is a human being so he didn't this time.

"Of course long term injuries can mean you lose, not speed, but trust in your body for springing, for instance. Ask a sprinter, but it is not lost for ever, coming back after injury and building up is normal. For all of us it is about getting confidence in your body."

Sturridge is likely to be on the bench when Liverpool host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday.