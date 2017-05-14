May 14, 2017 at 2.15pm UK at ​London Stadium
West HamWest Ham United
vs.
Liverpool
 

Jurgen Klopp "in a positive mood" ahead of trip to London Stadium

A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp admits that the pressure is still on his side heading into their final two matches, starting with a "difficult game" against West Ham United.
Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he and his Liverpool players are in a positive frame of mind heading into the final throes of the season, but admits that the pressure is still on.

The Reds' fate is in their own hand in the concluding stages of the campaign, knowing that wins over West Ham United and Middlesbrough in their remaining games will seal a top-four finish.

Liverpool were held to a goalless draw by Southampton last weekend, while fifth-placed Arsenal picked up victory over the same opposition in midweek to close the gap to four points with a game in hand to play.

It remains fairly congested at the top end of the division, and Klopp acknowledges that his men cannot afford another slip-up at the London Stadium on Sunday.

"[This match] is as significant as the last few games," he told reporters. "The pressure comes at the end of the season - if you have no pressure it means you are not going for anything.

"The competition is strong - but so are we. We have a difficult game against West Ham, it is a very important and we are focused on our job. I'm in a positive mood."

Liverpool, defeated on their last two league visits to West Ham, have collected four points from the last nine on offer.

Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
