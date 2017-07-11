General view of Anfield

Jurgen Klopp pledges support to Steven Gerrard

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp vows to help Steven Gerrard every step of the way as the former skipper prepares for his first full season as a coach.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has vowed to give Steven Gerrard all of the support he needs ahead of his first full season as a coach.

The former skipper will begin his coaching career in charge of the club's Under-18 team having spent time working at the academy during the second half of last season.

The Under-18s begin their pre-season schedule against Burton Albion at St George's Park, and Klopp insists that he will help Gerrard every step of the way.

"I can imagine how excited he is. It's a wonderful job to work with these skilled boys and to do the things you think are right for them, bring in new experience and learn a lot of things at the same time," he told the club's official website.

"It will be a fantastic time for him. Of course we'll have a close relationship with him and the U23s, we always had it.

"It's very important for us because that's our next generation and we want to help them as much as we can. Of course we'll be in close contact."

Liverpool's senior side, meanwhile, will begin their pre-season with a friendly against Merseyside rivals Tranmere Rovers on Wednesday.

Steven Gerrard in action for Liverpool Legends against Aussie Legends on January 7, 2016
