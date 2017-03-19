Mar 19, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Man CityManchester City
vs.
Liverpool
 

Jurgen Klopp: 'No special pressure against Manchester City'

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp appears ahead of the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that there is no "special pressure" ahead of his side's trip to Manchester City this weekend.
Klopp's side will leapfrog the Citizens in the table with a victory or even a draw at the Etihad in what is a crucial game in the race for a Champions League place.

The German has attempted to play down the significance of the encounter, however, while insisting that his side will have to "be at our best to get anything" from the game.

"These games are always important," he told reporters this afternoon. "I can't remember a not important game in the Premier League! We all know about the quality of Manchester City.

"The way they played against Monaco [in the Champions League] was impressive. They were two wonderful games to watch actually. City could have won the game easily in the second half of the last game. But because they are human beings, they missed a few chances and they are out.

"But the quality is really high and they are at a good moment in the league. Yes we know that we can be difficult to play in games like this but we have to be at our best to get anything there because they are strong, they are good, and if you get a little bit passive they play you around.

"I'm really looking forward to it because it's a real challenge on the technical side of the game. Two good sides facing each other. Yes it's a really important moment in the season but I don't think we should involve this kind of pressure in the game. I thought it makes sense to see it as a real opportunity and not put some special pressure in it."

The Reds have the best head-to-head record of teams in the top six, winning five and drawing four of their nine games to date.

