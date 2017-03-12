Mar 12, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
vs.
Burnley
 

Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool progress clear to see'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
© SilverHub
Jurgen Klopp believes that Liverpool have showed "significant" progress since losing to Burnley in August, which he puts down to their strength of character.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 12, 2017 at 11:23 UK

Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that Liverpool have "not been perfect" this term, but is happy with the way his side have proved many of their critics wrong since their early-season loss Burnley.

The Reds have a chance to exact revenge on Sunday afternoon when facing the Clarets at Anfield, eight months on from a shock 2-0 loss in Lancashire in the opening fortnight of the campaign.

Liverpool followed up that defeat with an impressive run of form, as they lost just one of their next 19 Premier League games to move into second place in the table at the turn of the year.

A failure to sustain that run since January has seen the Merseyside outfit slip well out of the title picture and now in a battle to claim a top-four spot, but Klopp believes that the progress has been clear for all to see.

"I think what happened after we played Burnley at Turf Moor back at the start of the season demonstrates the progress we have made, as a team and club. We were well beaten that day 2-0 and Burnley deserved to win," he is quoted as saying by the club's official website. "But it was the response to that defeat that shows our progress and even though this progress hasn't been perfect, it has been real and significant.

"There was a lot of early criticism and analysis and maybe conclusions reached after that defeat. Our response was to go 15 matches unbeaten in all competitions. It showed a toughness and character that many had questioned whether we possessed. As I have said recently, we allow those questions to resurface when we don't perform, so it's on us.

"We had those questions again after Leicester – caused by ourselves. We have given one answer – against Arsenal. But one answer isn't enough. We need to do what we did after losing to Burnley earlier in the season. Turn one result into two and build and build.

"Of the 15 games we went unbeaten in that run, 11 of those were Premier League games. There is an opportunity to match and better that between now and the end of the season. We have exactly 11 matches remaining. Although the focus is on one game and one game only - against Burnley today."

Liverpool have lost only once at home all season in the top flight, while Burnley have picked up just two points on their travels.

Jon Flanagan of Liverpool in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Liverpool at Goodison Park on November 23, 2013
Read Next:
Flanagan eager to prove himself at Liverpool
>
View our homepages for Jurgen Klopp, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Jurgen Klopp: 'Liverpool progress clear to see'
 Ryan Sessegnon in action during the FA Cup game between Cardiff City and Fulham on January 8, 2017
Liverpool 'confident of landing Fulham teen Ryan Sessegnon'
 Bayern Munich's Spanish midfielder Xabi Alonso waits ahead the training of the German first division Bundesliga team FC Bayern Munich at the team club area in Munich, southern Germany, on July 7, 2015
Xabi Alonso: 'My time at Liverpool made me into a man'
Williams has "no intention of leaving" BilbaoFlanagan eager to prove himself at LiverpoolSteven Gerrard to join England setup?Liverpool to re-open contract talks with Can?Klopp: 'Liverpool up for Burnley fight'
Liverpool keeping tabs on Danilo?Preview: Liverpool vs. BurnleyLiverpool forward doubtful for Burnley clashFellaini hits back at Jamie CarragherGerrard pays tribute to retiring Alonso
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea27213357203766
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs27168353203356
3Manchester CityMan City27175553292456
4Liverpool27157558342452
5Arsenal26155655312450
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd261310339221749
7Everton28138747301747
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom28117103637-140
9Stoke CityStoke2899103240-836
10Southampton2696113234-233
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2896133849-1133
12Burnley2794143040-1031
13Watford2787123347-1431
14Bournemouth2886144054-1430
15Leicester CityLeicester2776143045-1527
16Swansea CitySwansea2883173661-2527
17Crystal Palace2774163546-1125
18Hull City2866162654-2824
19Middlesbrough27410131930-1122
20Sunderland2754182450-2619
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 