Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the club are in talks with Emre Can over a new contract.

The Germany international, whose deal expires in June 2018, has become a key figure at Anfield this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

Can has scored five goals in the Premier League this campaign, the pick of which was a specular bicycle kick to seal a 1-0 victory at Watford on Monday.

Klopp told reporters on Friday: "It's no secret how much I like Emre. And he likes the club. We're in talks, there is no pressure, all is good.

"I am quite positive. Keeping good players makes sense and Emre is a good player.

"He's able to train without issues now and that helps the situation. The biggest improvement has been with his bicycle kicks!"

Can joined Liverpool in 2014 from Bayer Leverkusen.