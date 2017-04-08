Apr 8, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​bet365 Stadium
Jurgen Klopp hails "absolutely massive" victory over Stoke City

Jurgen Klopp is a happy man during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on February 11, 2017
Jurgen Klopp insists that Liverpool's win over Stoke City has a "really special" feel to it due to the nature of his side's battling display.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that Saturday's win over Stoke City has given his side the belief that they can hold on for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

The Reds came from a goal down to beat the Potters 2-1 at the bet365 Stadium, courtesy of second-half goals from substitutes Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool now find themselves nine points clear of fifth place after playing two games more than closest challengers Arsenal and Manchester United, and Klopp believes that his side's latest three-point haul was one of the biggest in his time in charge.

"We have won a few games this year, but this was really special," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "You could feel it immediately in the dressing room. Everybody was like, 'that's very important'.

"Of course, we have to keep on proving it, but it feels outstandingly good in this moment. This was massive, it's absolutely massive."

Liverpool take on West Bromwich Albion in their next league outing and do not face any members of the current top six between now and the end of the season.

Jurgen Klopp during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
