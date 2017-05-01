May 1, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Vicarage Road
Watford
0-1
Liverpool

Prodl (48'), Capoue (69'), Success (95')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Can (45')
Leiva (44')

Jurgen Klopp "feels really good" after Liverpool seal win over Watford

A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says that it "feels really good" after his team claimed a 1-0 away win over Watford.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 1, 2017 at 22:36 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has claimed that he was "fine" with his team's performance after they claimed a slender 1-0 win over Watford at Vicarage Road.

A stunning overhead-kick goal from Emre Can was the difference between the two sides as the Reds had to be patient to earn all three points.

It started off badly for the Merseyside outfit as they lost Philippe Coutinho to injury after just nine minutes following a clash with Adrian Mariappa.

Despite the blow, they managed to earn victory and the result boosts their hopes of finishing in the top four as they currently reside third in the table with three games left to play.

Manchester City sit three points adrift in fourth, while Manchester United are a further point behind in fifth, but both have a game in hand on Liverpool.

"It feels really good as you can imagine," Klopp told Sky Sports News after the game. "It was a difficult game to play, we started really well and then we had to change Phil, who is very important player, and Adam Lallana coming on after so long out.

"We started patiently, played football and tried to create moments. The goal was spectacular of course. It was clear we have to work and that is what we did. It won't be easy for anyone to win here.

"We needed a bit of luck but we worked hard for it. They did not have a lot of situations but it was difficult to defend. We needed to be careful and I think the boys did well. I'm fine with the performance."

Liverpool will face Southampton, West Ham United and Middlesbrough in their final games of the season.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs34238371224977
3Liverpool35209671422969
4Manchester CityMan City34199665372866
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd341714351252665
6Arsenal33186964422260
7Everton351610960402058
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom34128143943-444
9Southampton33118143944-541
10Bournemouth35118165063-1341
11Leicester CityLeicester34117164254-1240
12Stoke CityStoke351010153750-1340
13Watford34117163755-1840
14Burnley35116183549-1439
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham35109164459-1539
16Crystal Palace35115194656-1038
17Hull City3597193667-3134
18Swansea CitySwansea3595214069-2932
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3456232660-3421
> Full Version
 