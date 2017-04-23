Apr 23, 2017 at 4.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Liverpool
1-2
Crystal Palace
Coutinho (24')
Grujic (89')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Benteke (43', 74')
Milivojevic (60'), Benteke (90')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Philippe Coutinho should have had penalty against Crystal Palace'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho should have been awarded a penalty when he was clipped in the box during their 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace.
Last Updated: Sunday, April 23, 2017 at 21:19 UK

Jurgen Klopp has claimed that Liverpool would have "100 percent" been awarded a penalty if Philippe Coutinho had gone down when he was clipped in the box during their 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace.

With the game at Anfield level at 1-1, the Brazilian was clipped by Martin Kelly in the Palace area, but stayed on his feet and saw his shot blocked by James Tomkins.

Referee Andre Marriner chose not to award the Reds a spot kick, and Palace went on to find a winner through Christian Benteke's header in the 74th minute.

"If he goes down it's a penalty 100 percent," Klopp told Sky Sports News. "What can I say? He thought 100 per cent if he stays up can finish with his next touch.

"In midfield, you wait one second to see if the player can take the advantage, he couldn't, it's a free kick. It's a free kick in midfield so maybe then it's a penalty. Anyway it doesn't matter now."

The result leaves Liverpool just three points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United in the table, having played two games more than Jose Mourinho's side.

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
