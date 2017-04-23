Jurgen Klopp believes Liverpool attacker Philippe Coutinho should have been awarded a penalty when he was clipped in the box during their 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace.

With the game at Anfield level at 1-1, the Brazilian was clipped by Martin Kelly in the Palace area, but stayed on his feet and saw his shot blocked by James Tomkins.

Referee Andre Marriner chose not to award the Reds a spot kick, and Palace went on to find a winner through Christian Benteke's header in the 74th minute.

"If he goes down it's a penalty 100 percent," Klopp told Sky Sports News. "What can I say? He thought 100 per cent if he stays up can finish with his next touch.

"In midfield, you wait one second to see if the player can take the advantage, he couldn't, it's a free kick. It's a free kick in midfield so maybe then it's a penalty. Anyway it doesn't matter now."

The result leaves Liverpool just three points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United in the table, having played two games more than Jose Mourinho's side.