Jurgen Klopp: 'Emre Can playing through pain barrier'

Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reveals that Emre Can has been carrying an injury in recent weeks despite his stunning winner against Watford at Vicarage Road.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Emre Can has been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks.

The 23-year-old scored a sensational winner during Monday night's 1-0 victory over Watford at Vicarage Road, laying a claim for the goal of the season with a memorable overhead kick.

However, with the likes of Jordan Henderson sidelined and Adam Lallana only recently having returned to training, Klopp admitted that Can was playing despite carrying an injury.

"He is a good boy, a good player and he deserves it," he told reporters.

"We thought we needed him and he tried as good as possible. These problems are sorted and he can build on his performances."

The goal was Can's fifth of the season and was enough to take Liverpool four points clear of fifth-placed Manchester United.

A delighted Jurgen Klopp after the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
