Ragnar Klavan has hailed the sense of togetherness at Liverpool and insisted that the club's disappointing defensive record will not cost them a top-four finish.

The Reds shipped two more goals in their last outing, a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Anfield, to make it 39 conceded overall this term - the 12th-worst record in the division.

Liverpool have become particularly vulnerable from set-piece plays and long throws into the area, with Joshua King hammering home that point with a late leveller in midweek, but Klavan is more than confident that his side have enough quality to hold on to a Champions League qualification berth.

"In a game we don't feel we are vulnerable in these [defensive] situations. We have a good formation," he is quoted as saying by The Independent.

"It was really disappointing to lose those points against Bournemouth, but I think we have done better [at set-pieces] and it was just a second-ball situation when we were not there. There are going to be some really tough games for us, it could be more physical.

"But we are one team, we always stick together in good times and bad times. This is also the reason I believe we can finish in the top four because of the team spirit. We know we have had bad luck this season with injuries and stuff but we keep on fighting with the team spirit."

Klavan, a starter against Bournemouth in midweek after missing out against Everton, has featured 18 times for Liverpool in the Premier League this season