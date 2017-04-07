General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Ragnar Klavan: 'Team spirit will carry Liverpool over the line'

Ragnar Klavan in action for Liverpool on August 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Liverpool defender Ragnar Klavan is confident that his side have enough quality to remain in the Premier League's top four, even with some "really tough games" ahead.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 20:46 UK

Ragnar Klavan has hailed the sense of togetherness at Liverpool and insisted that the club's disappointing defensive record will not cost them a top-four finish.

The Reds shipped two more goals in their last outing, a 2-2 draw with Bournemouth at Anfield, to make it 39 conceded overall this term - the 12th-worst record in the division.

Liverpool have become particularly vulnerable from set-piece plays and long throws into the area, with Joshua King hammering home that point with a late leveller in midweek, but Klavan is more than confident that his side have enough quality to hold on to a Champions League qualification berth.

"In a game we don't feel we are vulnerable in these [defensive] situations. We have a good formation," he is quoted as saying by The Independent.

"It was really disappointing to lose those points against Bournemouth, but I think we have done better [at set-pieces] and it was just a second-ball situation when we were not there. There are going to be some really tough games for us, it could be more physical.

"But we are one team, we always stick together in good times and bad times. This is also the reason I believe we can finish in the top four because of the team spirit. We know we have had bad luck this season with injuries and stuff but we keep on fighting with the team spirit."

Klavan, a starter against Bournemouth in midweek after missing out against Everton, has featured 18 times for Liverpool in the Premier League this season

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the match against Arsenal on March 4, 2017
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Reds should see games out like Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Ragnar Klavan, Joshua King, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes watches on during his side's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield on December 27, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Stoke City always a difficult side to play'
 Football Association conucillor Peter Coates during the Premier League match between Fulham and Stoke City on February 11, 2012
Stoke City seeking compensation from Liverpool in tapping-up row
 Sadio Mane in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Jurgen Klopp: 'Sadio Mane is out for the rest of the season'
Klavan: 'Team spirit will carry us over line'Preview: Stoke City vs. LiverpoolKlopp: 'Liverpool can deal with Mane loss'Klopp: 'Reds should see games out like Chelsea'Klopp explains Coutinho substitution
Result: Liverpool pegged back by BournemouthTeam News: Two changes for LiverpoolLive Commentary: Liverpool 2-2 Bournemouth - as it happenedSadio Mane provides injury updateLiverpool banned from signing academy players
> Liverpool Homepage



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea30233462243872
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs30198360223865
3Liverpool31179566392760
4Manchester CityMan City30177657342358
5Arsenal29166761362554
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd291412343241954
7Everton31149853341951
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom31128113940-144
9Southampton29107123637-137
10Watford30107133648-1237
11Leicester CityLeicester30106143747-1036
12Stoke CityStoke3199133345-1236
13Bournemouth3198144456-1235
14Burnley31105163244-1235
15West Ham UnitedWest Ham3196164157-1633
16Crystal Palace3094173950-1131
17Hull City3186173261-2930
18Swansea CitySwansea3184193766-2928
19Middlesbrough30411152237-1523
20Sunderland3055202453-2920
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 