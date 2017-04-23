Jurgen Klopp praises Mamadou Sakho form

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises the form of centre-back Mamadou Sakho during his loan spell at Crystal Palace.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heaped praise on the form of Mamadou Sakho during his loan spell with Crystal Palace.

Sakho joined the Eagles from Liverpool in January having fallen out of favour under Klopp, failing to make a single first-team appearance for the club throughout the first half of the season.

The French centre-back was banished to the Under-23s following a series of disciplinary incidents, but since arriving at Palace he has helped Sam Allardyce's side to climb out of the bottom three and seven points clear of danger with a string of fine performances.

"He is a good player and of course we watch all the games, especially in preparation for this game," Klopp told reporters ahead of Palace's visit to Anfield on Sunday.

"He is a very good defender, especially when you defend deep like Crystal Palace do often. He is a very strong boy with good tackles and blocks so having a player like him in the team is very good.

"I think they have seven games (with him) so having him not involved is not the best news for Palace but that's how it is."

Palace have kept four clean sheets in the seven games that Sakho has played for them, although he will not be available to face his parent club this weekend.