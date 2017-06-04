General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp plays down 'lack of Plan B'

Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the Premier League game between West Ham United and Liverpool on May 14, 2017
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down his side's struggles to beat the so-called lesser teams in the Premier League.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has played down his side's struggles to beat the so-called lesser teams in the Premier League this season.

The Reds topped the top-six mini-league due to a string of impressive performances against the teams around them in the table, but they often slipped up in the matches most expected them to win.

It was an issue which flared up in the opening weeks of the season, with victory over Arsenal being followed by defeat to Burnley, but Klopp does not believe that his side were lacking a 'Plan B' throughout the campaign.

"You win at Arsenal, it was outstanding, then you play Burnley, you lose it and nobody said it was a slip. Immediately everybody said, 'That always happens to us', [we] win such a big game and lose against a smaller side," he told the club's official website.

"To lose is already hard enough but to have the feeling 'That's our DNA', it's really sad, how can we change this? People said when we didn't beat the weaker teams that I have no Plan B.

"I have absolutely no problem, people can say what they want, but it's not about Plan B. We know exactly what to do, we did it so often. When we did it, it's normal, when we didn't do it, it's like we'll never learn it. [But] we scored the fourth most, only a few teams scored more than we did. It was all good."

Liverpool ended up finishing fourth in the Premier League table, qualifying for the Champions League for just the second time in the space of eight years.

Balde Diao Keita (C) of SS Lazio competes for the ball with Diego Laxalt (L) and Michele Pazienza of Bologna FC during the Serie A match on May 18, 2014
Your Comments
