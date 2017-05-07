May 7, 2017 at 1.30pm UK at ​Anfield
Attendance: 53,159
Liverpool
0-0
Southampton

Lovren (89')
FT

Soares (65'), Ward-Prowse (65'), Bertrand (92')

Jurgen Klopp: 'Nobody has given up'

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists that his side are "still fighting" for a Champions League spot despite an unconvincing 0-0 draw at home to Southampton.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 8, 2017 at 13:31 UK

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his side are "still fighting" for a top-four spot following their disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton on Sunday.

Liverpool dropped points against lower-ranked opposition for the third home match in a row, putting in a uninspiring performance that dealt another blow to their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Manchester United's defeat against Arsenal later in the day means that a top-four place is still in Liverpool's hands, though, and Klopp is fully focused on returning to winning ways against West Ham United next weekend.

"We have only one point more, we wanted to have three points more. It is not the end of the world but we are really disappointed. It is not nice to drop points at home but now we play away and then we have another home game. It is only a mental issue if you see it as one," he told reporters.

"Before the game we needed three (wins), and obviously now I would say two would not be bad. It really makes sense that we are really concentrated on West Ham. They are also in a positive season-finishing mood - no pressure any more - and they will try to get results somehow.

"We are still fighting and nobody has given up. I spoke immediately after the game to the boys - I cannot and don't want to take away the disappointment - but what I can say is that we have one point more than before."

Liverpool currently sit third in the table, but Manchester City and Manchester United - in fourth and fifth respectively - have a game in hand over the Reds while sixth-placed Arsenal have played two fewer matches.

Will Liverpool finish in the top four this season?

Yes
No
Yes
52.6%
No
47.4%
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp watches on during the Premier League clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford on January 15, 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea34263572294381
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs35238471234877
3Liverpool362010671422970
4Manchester CityMan City35209670373369
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd351714451272465
6Arsenal34196966422463
7Everton3616101060411958
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom35129144145-445
9Leicester CityLeicester35127164554-943
10Southampton34119143944-542
11Bournemouth36119165265-1342
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham36119164559-1442
13Stoke CityStoke361011153952-1341
14Burnley36117183751-1440
15Watford35117173758-2140
16Crystal Palace36115204661-1538
17Swansea CitySwansea36105214169-2835
18Hull City3697203669-3334
19Middlesbrough35513172645-1928
RSunderland3566232860-3224
