Jurgen Klopp: 'Nobody has given up'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted that his side are "still fighting" for a top-four spot following their disappointing 0-0 draw with Southampton on Sunday.

Liverpool dropped points against lower-ranked opposition for the third home match in a row, putting in a uninspiring performance that dealt another blow to their hopes of qualifying for next season's Champions League.

Manchester United's defeat against Arsenal later in the day means that a top-four place is still in Liverpool's hands, though, and Klopp is fully focused on returning to winning ways against West Ham United next weekend.

"We have only one point more, we wanted to have three points more. It is not the end of the world but we are really disappointed. It is not nice to drop points at home but now we play away and then we have another home game. It is only a mental issue if you see it as one," he told reporters.

"Before the game we needed three (wins), and obviously now I would say two would not be bad. It really makes sense that we are really concentrated on West Ham. They are also in a positive season-finishing mood - no pressure any more - and they will try to get results somehow.

"We are still fighting and nobody has given up. I spoke immediately after the game to the boys - I cannot and don't want to take away the disappointment - but what I can say is that we have one point more than before."

Liverpool currently sit third in the table, but Manchester City and Manchester United - in fourth and fifth respectively - have a game in hand over the Reds while sixth-placed Arsenal have played two fewer matches.