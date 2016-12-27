Dec 27, 2016 at 5.15pm UK at ​Anfield
Mark Hughes: 'Liverpool can win Premier League title'

Stoke City manager Mark Hughes believes that Liverpool are capable of winning the Premier League title for the first time ever this season.
Stoke City manager Mark Hughes has expressed his belief that Liverpool are capable of winning the Premier League title this season.

The Reds will host Hughes's side at Anfield on Tuesday knowing that a victory would see them return to second in the table, restoring the six-point gap to leaders Chelsea in the process.

Liverpool have not won the title since 1990 and, having been part of a United side that ended a 26-year wait for a league crown in 1993, Hughes believes that the drought will affect the players, but sees no reason why Liverpool cannot challenge this season.

Asked whether the players will be aware of Liverpool's drought, Hughes told reporters: "Oh yes. Every year. And it's more difficult, every year it keeps perpetuating it becomes more difficult. Certainly when I was at United it was talked about before the season, during the season, at the end and if if you hadn't done it then it was debated again in a negative way. It was always there.

"That's maybe why, being part of that team and being able to do that, that team is remembered and revered a little bit because we were able to break that long line of difficulty of winning the league championship. It was about making your mark on the game and being part of that. That enabled a lot of us to make our mark at United because it had taken a lot of good teams who found it very difficult clearly.

"Do I think Liverpool can do it? Yes, they're capable without a doubt and they have the potential to win it. Liverpool will feel this is a good opportunity to get rid of that weight and have a period of success like they had in the 80s and early 90s. They seem to have the belief they can and it seems a really positive club again."

Stoke will travel to Anfield knowing that victory would lift them into the top half of the table.

Ibrahim Afellay celebrates scoring during the Premier League match between Stoke City and Swansea City on April 2, 2016
