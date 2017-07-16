General view of Anfield

Liverpool

Jordan Henderson: 'Liverpool can build on last season'

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Club captain Jordan Henderson admits that Liverpool "want to be winning things" next season after failing to pick up any trophies once again in 2016-17.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, July 16, 2017 at 12:45 UK

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has insisted that 'the bar has been set very high' this season as he expects his side to challenge for every major honour available to them.

The Reds ended the last campaign on a relative high by finishing fourth in the Premier League for just the second time in eight years, meaning a place in the qualifying stage of the Champions League.

Any hopes Liverpool had of adding silverware to their collection came to an end during a dismal start to 2017, exiting both domestic cup competitions and fading well out of the title picture in a short space of time.

Henderson is hopeful that lessons have been learned from last term, however, challenging his teammates to pick themselves up and build on their fourth-placed finish over the next 10 months or so.

"We have to set it very high with the squad, the players we have got and the manager we have got. We want to be winning things," he is quoted as saying by The Guardian. "That is the aim. We will go into every game and every tournament we are in wanting to win.

"We have to set the bar very high. There is plenty of competition for places. We have a fantastic group of players who want a better season this year and we will be working as hard as we can to impress the manager to get into the team. We always want to improve as a team.

"We have brought a couple of players in and have a couple of players coming back from injury. Everyone wants to improve and I think we have a young squad, getting better and learning. Last year put us in good stead moving forward and hopefully we will have a better season."

Henderson has featured in both of Liverpool's pre-season friendly matches so far, having missed the final few months of 2016-17 with a foot injury.

A terrified Ben Woodburn in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Burnley on March 12, 2017
Read Next:
Fowler: 'Ben Woodburn one to watch'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jordan Henderson, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates following the team's Premier League victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on September 16, 2016
Jordan Henderson: 'Liverpool can build on last season'
 Dejan Lovren in action during the EFL Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Southampton on January 25, 2017
Dejan Lovren: 'Mohamed Salah perfect for Liverpool'
 James Milner in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
James Milner: 'Mohamed Salah is a great addition'
Jurgen Klopp unsure on Lucas Leiva futureKlopp: 'Salah had no idea how to defend'Hull linked with loan move for Ryan KentLiverpool increase Keita bid to £65m?Chelsea in pole position to sign Aubameyang?
Liverpool close to Robertson deal?Result: Mohamed Salah nets in Liverpool drawLazio join race to sign Emre Can?Report: Lazio agree £5m Lucas Leiva dealBlues, Liverpool remain keen on Aubameyang?
> Liverpool Homepage



Tables
 